Five major cities to limit use of motorbikes after 2030

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has just approved a new resolution on traffic safety and order for the 2022-25 period, which will look into limiting motorbikes in five major cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and HCM City.



It will be necessary to partially or completely restrict the use of motorbikes in several districts in these cities after 2030, as per the document issued on April 5.



The plan will be developed in accordance with the existing infrastructure, as well as the capacity of the public transport system.



The cities’ People’s Committees are also instructed to work with their People’s Councils on the development of mass public transportation, which is aimed to account for 30 to 35 percent of the total traffic by 2025.



Technology will be applied in traffic management to reduce congestion and pollution. The objective is to have no traffic jam that lasts longer than 30 minutes.



Toll collection is also considered in several locations at risk of traffic congestion, aiming to limit the number of vehicles entering these areas.



Construction permits for apartment buildings, skyscrapers and malls will only be issued when they fit with the city’s planning, while also meeting the requirements on parking, traffic infrastructure, and connection to major routes in the urban area.



Another goal stated in the resolution is to bring down the number of accidents by 5 to 10 percent every year. By 2030, there must be a decrease of at least 50 percent in road traffic injuries and fatalities compared to 2020.



The Ministry of Transport will continue implementing additional measures to improve traffic safety on National Routes 1A, as well as on other key national roads. The focus will be put on the hotspots of road accidents.



The Ministry of Public Security will also implement the project on installing traffic monitoring cameras, and proceed to the second phase of building a common database for public safety and order./.