Five caves discovered in Quang Binh province

Five caves were recently discovered in Lam Hoa commune of Tuyen Hoa district in the central province of Quang Binh by experts of the British Royal Cave Association.
Five untouched caves in Tuyen Hoa district, Quang Binh province discovered by experts of British Royal Cave Association. (Photo courtesy of the British Royal Cave Association)


Running for a total length of 3,349m, the caves also feature underground rivers which are completely pristine. They have duly been named Hung Tru 1, Hung Tru 2, Hung Tru 3, Hung Ka Vong 1, and Hung Ka Vong 2.

Experts of the British Royal Cave Association found Son Doong cave in Quang Binh Province, known as the nation’s kingdom of caves, through a local resident in 2009.

The cave has since been accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Records Association./.

