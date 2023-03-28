Making news
Five caves discovered in Quang Binh province
Running for a total length of 3,349m, the caves also feature underground rivers which are completely pristine. They have duly been named Hung Tru 1, Hung Tru 2, Hung Tru 3, Hung Ka Vong 1, and Hung Ka Vong 2.
Experts of the British Royal Cave Association found Son Doong cave in Quang Binh Province, known as the nation’s kingdom of caves, through a local resident in 2009.
The cave has since been accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Records Association./.