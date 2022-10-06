Making news
Five ASEAN countries to connect to payment system in 2023
Perry said on October 5 that Indonesia has linked the payment system with Thailand and will soon link it with Malaysia and Singapore. But he did not provide details about the deal with the Philippines.
In late August, BI and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) agreed to cooperate on QR code payments between the two countries to encourage payment connectivity in ASEAN.
This initiative marked an important milestone in strengthening financial collaboration between the two nations./.