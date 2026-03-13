Fishing solidarity groups help Vietnam with IUU “yellow card” warning removal

Fishing vessels that lack the required documents, such as licences, registrations, and inspection certificates are placed under strict supervision and moored at designated locations to prevent them from going to sea. Photo: VNA

Fishing solidarity groups operating offshore are playing an increasingly important role in supporting Vietnamese authorities’ efforts to have the “yellow card” warning imposed on the country’s seafood exports by the European Commission over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted.

Alongside support, guidance and monitoring from maritime law enforcement forces, these groups of fishermen from the central city of Da Nang not only work together to exploit marine resources and assist each other during difficulties at sea but also contribute to safeguarding national sovereignty and security in maritime areas.

In the current stage when Vietnam is implementing comprehensive measures to address the warning, the groups are also helping promote responsible and sustainable fisheries development in line with the Government’s directions.

Tran Cong Hieu, owner and captain of fishing vessel QNa 95539 TS and a member of a fishing association in Thang An commune, regularly conducts long offshore trips to traditional fishing grounds around Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

He said fishermen operating in these vast and often rough waters regularly receive support and reminders from maritime enforcement forces such as the coast guard, fisheries surveillance and border guard units to avoid violating foreign waters and to ensure legal and safe fishing practices.

"Although working in distant fishing grounds can be challenging, we always receive encouragement, guidance and support from law enforcement forces at sea,” Hieu said before departing on his first 2.5-month fishing trip of 2026.

“Fishermen are making every effort together with the State to help remove the IUU yellow card so that fishing activities can be more stable and seafood products can reach markets more easily.”

Over the years, coastal authorities in Da Nang have intensified efforts to educate fishermen about regulations, particularly the need to avoid illegal fishing in foreign waters. Local administrations and competent forces have also strengthened vessel registration and inspection procedures, installed vessel monitoring systems and ensured transparent declarations of catches at ports.

Pham Duoc, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Duy Nghia commune, said local authorities have visited fishing households and vessel owners directly to promote compliance with regulations and assist them in completing required licensing and registration procedures.

As a result, the locality has eliminated so-called “three-no” fishing vessels – those without registration, inspection or fishing licences. In 2025, no fishermen from the commune were administratively fined for violating fisheries regulations.



Meanwhile, the city is encouraging fishermen to gradually shift labour from nearshore fishing activities to post-harvest processing and value-added seafood production in order to improve economic efficiency and contribute to sustainable fisheries development.

With more than 100 fishing solidarity groups currently operating, fishermen in Da Nang regularly share fishing ground information, support each other in emergencies and cooperate in protecting national sovereignty at sea.

Colonel Tran Tien Hien, commander of the municipal Border Guard Command, said border guard stations along the coast have increased patrols and monitoring while coordinating with local authorities to raise awareness among fishermen about compliance with fisheries regulations.

Border guards also maintain round-the-clock surveillance of fishing vessels and strictly prevent those failing to meet regulatory requirements from leaving port.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Duong Minh Duc, political commissar of the Ky Ha port border guard station, authorities have also organised training sessions, distributed information materials and encouraged vessel owners to sign commitments not to violate IUU fishing rules.

Effective management of fishing fleets, stricter enforcement of regulations, improved traceability of seafood catches and the active role of fishing associations and solidarity groups are seen as key solutions to help Vietnam remove the IUU yellow card as soon as possible./.