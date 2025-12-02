Fishermen rally to support IUU fishing “yellow card” removal

Fishermen back efforts to remove IUU yellow card (Photo: VNA)

Fishermen in the central city of Hue have increasingly embraced their role as responsible “guardians of the sea,” strictly following regulations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Close coordination with border guard forces and local authorities has enabled tighter vessel monitoring and supported sustainable fisheries, transparent catch reporting and national efforts to remove the European Commission’s IUU “yellow card.”



At dawn in Thuan An, fishing vessels prepare for offshore trips as crews ready equipment, supplies and vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Before leaving port, captains complete required procedures at the local border guard station, where officers inspect documents, crew lists, communication devices and VMS functionality, while reminding fishermen to maintain stable connections and operate strictly within Vietnamese waters.

During offshore operations, vessels maintain frequent radio contact, especially in cases of VMS malfunction. Position updates are regularly reported to ensure operations remain within legal boundaries, particularly when approaching areas near foreign maritime zones. Continuous checks of navigation systems have become a routine part of every voyage, helping prevent unintentional boundary violations.



Across traditional fishing grounds off Thuan An and Da Nang, local vessels often secure large hauls of squid, mackerel, tuna and other species. Upon returning to port, crews undergo another round of inspections and submit catch logs and documentation to ensure full compliance with IUU regulations.



Back onshore, fishermen frequently remind one another about the importance of maintaining VMS signals, keeping accurate logs and respecting maritime boundaries. The widespread installation of positioning and radio devices has helped fishermen feel more secure and proactive, enabling them to support one another when a vessel is detected near restricted waters. Many households also equip radios at home to stay connected when offshore communications are unstable.



Thuan An ward currently manages more than 450 fishing vessels, including nearly 200 offshore boats of over 15 metres in length. At the border guard station, officers monitor vessel movements around the clock and strictly enforce departure rules. Only vessels meeting all regulatory requirements are permitted to set sail, and authorities regularly conduct outreach to strengthen understanding of international IUU regulations.



Fishermen in the area acknowledge that clear, timely guidance from border guards has helped them comply with international rules and avoid violations. Many hope that the country will soon have the yellow card lifted, which would ease seafood exports to Europe and enhance incomes and long-term livelihoods.



From January 2024 to mid-November 2025, Hue city recorded only seven IUU-related violations, all were addressed according to regulations. Nearly 1,000 vessels have completed data verification on the VNFishbase system, significantly improving transparency to support the yellow card removal process. Regular community meetings, coastal loudspeaker broadcasts and direct communication from Border Guard units have created a “soft but firm” system of guidance, keeping fishermen aligned with legal requirements.



For local fishermen, each vessel now represents more than a means of livelihood. It has become a symbol of responsibility and collective commitment, contributing to national efforts to have the IUU yellow card lifted and uphold the reputation of Vietnamese fisheries on the international market./.