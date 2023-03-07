Making news
Fisherman with stroke brought from Song Tu Tay island to mainland for treatment
While working on a local ship at sea on March 5, the patient, born in 1953, felt dizzy, then fell on the deck and was unable to speak and paralysed on the right side of the body.
Later on the day, he was brought to the island for emergency care.
Initially diagnosed with complete paralysis of the right side of his body and suspected of having a stroke for 17 hours, the man was recommended to be transported to shore for further treatment at the Military Hospital 175 in HCM City./.