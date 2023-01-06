First working day of NA’s second extraordinary meeting





The opening session, broadcast live by national radio and television channels and the NA television channel, saw the attendance of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and other incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.



Following the opening, the NA listened to a number of proposals and verification reports, including the proposal on the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050, and others covering health care, COVID-19 prevention and control and loans of localities.

Later, the legislators focused on personnel work.



They passed a resolution on the dismissal of Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam from their post as Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure, with 476 out of 484 participating deputies saying “yes”.



Another resolution was also approved during the session to terminate the title of 15th NA deputy of Pham Binh Minh representing Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, and Le Minh Chuan representing Quang Ninh province and former Chairman of the Council of Members of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industry Corporation (Vinacomin).



The NA then passed a resolution approving Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers for the tenure – Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang. The resolution got approval votes from all of the 481 participating legislators.



On January 6, the lawmakers are scheduled to discuss in groups the national master plan, the implementation of regulations in Resolution No. 30/2021/QH15 dated July 28, 2021, on COVID-19 prevention and control policies; and the proposal on a resolution on extending a number of COVID-19 prevention and control policies and allowing the continued use of circulation registrations of medicines and medicinal ingredients which have not been extended after expiring on January 1.



In the afternoon, the NA will give opinions on contentious contents of the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) in a live broadcast session./.

