First working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th meeting

Members of the 13th Party Central Committee worked in group on the national socio-economic and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024, the State budget and financial plan for three years 2024-2026 during their afternoon sitting at the committee's eighth plenum, which opened on October 2 morning.



Participants also focused on discussing a roadmap for implementing the new salary regime.



During the morning sitting at the hall, the Party Central Committee decided to dismiss Le Duc Tho, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre province; and Trinh Van Chien, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa province from all Party positions.



Members of the Party Central Committee voted to let Dieu K'ré, member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Dak Nong provincial Party Committee, cease holding his position as member of the 13th Party Central Committee.



At this plenum, which will last until October 8, participants will consider and decide on big and complex issues that are important to the completion of the political tasks of the 13th Central Committee from now until the end of its term./.