First working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum
The 13th Party Central Committee convened its 12th plenum in Hanoi on July 18, with Party General Secretary To Lam delivering the opening speech and Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong, on behalf of the Politburo, chairing the meeting.
During the morning session, the Party Central Committee worked in the plenary hall and reached consensus on a plan to complete draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. These include three reports – a new political report (integrating the content of a political report, a socio-economic report, and a report summarising Party building and implementation of the Party Charter); a report on the implementation of the Party Charter; and a report summarising theoretical and practical issues from the four decades of the socialist-oriented renewal process in Vietnam.
The committee also considered personnel matters.
In the afternoon, the committee members met in groups to discuss various topics, including personnel plans for the 14th National Party Congress; and criteria, structure, number, and allocation of delegates to the 14th congress. They also opined on draft documents for the congress based on the new orientation agreed upon by the Party Central Committee.
The central committee discussed several proposed amendments and supplements to its resolutions to provide political and legal foundations for continued national reform in the time to come. These include land policy (Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022); building a socialist rule-of-law state (Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW dated November 9, 2022); education and training (Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW dated November 4, 2013, and Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017).
The committee also gave opinions on guidelines for adjusting the national master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050./.