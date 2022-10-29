First Vietnamese university accredited with ABET petroleum training programme

The PetroVietnam University (PVU) based in Ba Ria city, the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, has become the first in Vietnam to have petroleum training programmes that meet quality standards set by the US-based Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).



The PVU held a ceremony announcing the qualification and marking the start of the 2022-2023 academic year on October 28.



ABET is a reputable non-governmental organisation that accredits post-secondary education programmes in applied and natural sciences, computing, engineering and engineering technology. Students enrolling in ABET-accredited programmes will have the opportunity to seek reputed jobs in the international market.



In 2021, the PVU invited ABET to assess three training programmes – geological engineering, petroleum engineering, and chemical engineering, which all satisfied the quality standard accreditation period of six years.



The accreditation is applied to courses when students graduated from October 1, 2019./.