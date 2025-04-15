First Vietnamese – American astronaut to carry lotus seeds into space

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Amanda Nguyen, a Vietnamese – American astronaut, will make history aboard Blue Origin's first all-female crew mission when transporting symbolic botanical payload from her homeland.

As many as 169 Vietnamese lotus seeds will embark on a journey into the space with Amanda on April 14 evening (Hanoi time) from Van Horn, Texas, the US, according to the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

The VNSC has partnered with Amanda for the historic NS-31 mission, which marks a significant milestone in space exploration as well as the Vietnam – US cooperation in the field.

She will be joined by five accomplished female crew members, namely Aisha Bowe - a former aerospace engineer of Bahamian-American heritage, renowned journalist Gayle King; singer-philanthropist Katy Perry, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and helicopter pilot and journalist Lauren Sánchez. This represents the first all-female crew since Valentina Tereshkova's pioneering flight in 1963, highlighting progress in gender equality within the aerospace sector.

The lotus seeds (Nelumbo nucifera), selected by the Centre for Flowers, Ornamental Research and Development under the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, will return to the Earth after the mission for scientific study. Researchers will examine how space conditions affect their growth patterns, contributing to plant science and space exploration.

Amanda Nguyen, a Vietnamese – American astronaut (Photo: Blue Origin)

The VNSC described the journey of the lotus seeds as a timeless story, noting how the lotus, a flower that blooms from mud, symbolises resilience and hope.

The mission carries special significance in 2025 as Vietnam and the US are celebrating their 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties normalisation and 50 years since the end of the war. The event serves as a bridge of reconciliation, connecting the two nations through shared aspirations of space exploration.

The centre will host a live viewing event of the NS-31 flight from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in Hanoi. The launch can also be followed on Blue Origin's official website https://www.blueorigin.com/.

In the coming time, the centre will continue carrying out plans to expand its research initiatives, inspire young people's interest in space exploration./.