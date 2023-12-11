First Vietnam Pho Day opens in South Africa

Visitors at a pavillion introducing pho (noodle soup served with beef or chicken) and other Vietnamese cuisine in South Africa (Photo: VNA)

The event was one of the initiatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the “Rainbow country”, in coordination with Vietnamese representative agencies in the host country, to spread the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine to local and international friends.

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong said that the Vietnamese Pho Day was also the last in a series of events organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 1993-2023).

Dinners had an opportunity to enjoy Vietnamese pho with beef and chicken as well as learning about ingredients and how to cook the traditional dish.

Besides pho, traditional fried spring rolls, Vietnamese coffee, cakes and confectionary products were introduced during the day.

About 500 bowls of pho, 1,500 fried spring rolls, and instant Vietnamese coffee were served free of charge at the event./.