First Vietnam Data Summit to take place this month

Vietnam Data Summit 2022, the first of its kind in Vietnam, will be held by the Ho Chi Minh Computer Association (HCA) and Western Digital Vietnam in the southern city on June 24, heard a press conference on June 10.





HCA Vice President Phi Anh Tuan said the summit will be a platform for data analysts and scientists. It will provide accurate knowledge about storing, collecting and analysing data which helps accelerate digital transformation in organisations and enterprises, he said.



Data analysis and management is among the five most critical factors driving digital transformation, said CEO of Western Digital Vietnam Truong Ba Toan. Western Digital Vietnam wants to play a role in Vietnam’s digital transformation and create a forum for Vietnamese companies to get greater insights into data and its importance.



The summit will focus its discussions on the role of data in digital transformation; the global trends of data development and how to translate data into values for enterprises; data for small- and medium-sized enterprises; and ways to develop a data-driven culture in companies.



At the event, analysts will also provide consultation on data and digital transformation solutions for participating firms.



Organisers plans to make it an annual event.



Western Digital is a global provider of solutions for the collection, storage, management, protection and use of digital content, which accounts for up to 40 percent of the world’s data systems./.