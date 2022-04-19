First Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day to feature various activities

An opening ceremony is slated for April 19 on Nguyen Hue street of HCM City, said Nguyen Nguyen, Director of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Information and Communications.



This is the first time a national book and reading event has been held in HCM City with the participation of more than 20 publishing houses, he said, noting the introduction of smart library models.



An online book festival will be held at book365.vn from April 19 to May 20, attracting nearly 100 publishing houses with over 40,000 titles.



The HCM City People’s Committee will host a book fair on Nguyen Hue street from April 19 to 24. There will also be seminars on reading culture during the month.



Hanoi will also organise an array of activities in response to the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 from April 21 to May 1 at the Hanoi Book Street and the National Library of Vietnam.



Last year, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam signed Decision No.1862/QD-TTg to hold the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day annually on a national scale on April 21.



The day is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honour readers, authors, publishers, printers and libraries that make efforts to preserve, collect and promote books./.