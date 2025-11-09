First Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2025 opens

Performances at the opening ceremony of the First Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2025. Photo: VNA

The first Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2025 officially opened with a grand ceremony at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, launching a series of cultural activities running through November 16.

The festival, themed “Heritage – Connection – Era”, seeks to showcase Vietnam’s cultural heritage to the world while highlighting Hanoi as a distinctive and creative heritage city. The capital aims to build a unique cultural brand where heritage drives sustainable development in the era of global integration.

Speaking at the opening, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vu Thu Ha described the festival as a large-scale cultural and artistic event with open creative spaces that link traditional values with the spirit of the digital age. The festival provides a platform where folk artisans collaborate with young artists and creators to innovate and enrich Vietnam’s cultural identity in a rapidly integrating world.

The festival features over 700 domestic and international artists, performers, and artisans, performing in more than 30 cultural, artistic, and tourism activities. These include street parades, performances, heritage exhibitions, ao dai festivals, handicraft demonstrations, forums, and creative business networking, taking place at Hanoi’s heritage and creative sites such as the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Ho Guom pedestrian streets, and Hanoi Museum.