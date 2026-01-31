First Spring Fair to be organised in cost-effective, efficient manner

Illustrative image. Source: VNA

The Government Office has issued a notice conveying the conclusions of the Government Standing Committee at a meeting on organising the first Glorious Spring Fair in 2026.



The notice commends the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), relevant ministries, agencies, localities, and Vingroup for coordinating to develop the organisation plan, agreeing on the event dates from February 2 – 13.



Regarding funding, eligible expenditures will use state budget support as reported by the MoIT, which bears responsibility for the accuracy of contents and figures. Based on this, the Ministry of Finance is tasked with promptly reviewing and providing guidance in accordance with state budget and related laws, ensuring thrift, efficiency, and the avoidance of waste and misconduct, while aligning with the state budget’s balancing capacity.



In addition to central budget support as prescribed, localities are encouraged or guided to provide support to ensure effective implementation and contribute to the fair’s success.



On contractor selection, the task is urgent and must be implemented immediately in line with authority and legal provisions, ensuring progress, quality, transparency, thrift, and efficiency, and preventing any negative practices.



Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, head of the National Fairs Steering Committee, is assigned to direct the successful organisation of the first Spring Fair this year./.