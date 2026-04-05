First session of newly-elected 16th legislature to open on April 6

The 9th session of the 15th National Assembly concludes on the morning of June 27, 2025 after more than 30 days of deliberations. Illustrative photo: VNA

Vietnam’s newly elected 16th National Assembly (NA) will kick off its first session in the capital city of Hanoi on April 6, marking the start of a new legislative term with a packed agenda of reports and organisational decisions.



In recent weeks, preparations have been accelerated for a wide range of reports to be submitted for consideration and approval. These include documents from the NA Standing Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Government, the NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office, the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs, NA committees, delegations and deputies, as well as other relevant agencies and individuals.



The session is scheduled to last about 11 working days and will be held in two phases, from April 6 to 12 and from April 20 to 23, with April 24 and 25 reserved if needed.



Before the opening ceremony at 7:00, leaders of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, together with NA deputies, will lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, located opposite the National Assembly Building on Doc Lap Street.



Representatives of NA delegations will also lay wreaths at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs on nearby Bac Son Street.



The first session of the 16th-term NA will officially open at 8:00 at Dien Hong Hall in the National Assembly Building. Proceedings will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and Voice of Vietnam (VOV1).



A preparatory session was held on April 5, during which delegations met to elect their heads and deputy heads.



The legislature also convened a plenum to hear remarks of Chairman of the 15th NA Tran Thanh Man and a report by Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh on the draft agenda for the first session. Deputies later discussed and voted to adopt the agenda./.