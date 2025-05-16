Making news
First school bearing Vietnam’s official name in North America
Located 40 km southeast of downtown Mexico City, it is the only educational institution in Latin America bearing the name of Vietnam’s official title.
Fernandez shared that, like other students at the school, he has two summer and two winter uniforms. Each uniform is embroidered with the school's name on a red background with a yellow star in the middle - an image that teachers and parents have told him represents the flag of Vietnam, a close friend of the Mexican people.
Vietnam's red flag on the uniforms of Fernandez and nearly 1,000 students at the school not only creates a vibrant picture in classrooms, during physical education classes, or along the winding mountain paths, but also contributes to strengthening the profound friendship between Vietnam and Mexico over the past 50 years.
Marisol Nolasco Najera, the school's principal, said that since she began working at the school nearly 20 years ago, the name of Vietnam and its image have become familiar to her and many generations of teachers and students at the school, which is located on a mountain slope in Iztapalapa — one of the most densely populated areas of Mexico City.
She expressed her wish to continue receiving support from Vietnamese representative agencies, especially regarding cultural and information publications to spread Vietnamese values to students and communities in the region./.