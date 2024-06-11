Making news
First platform complying with personal data protection regulations launched
It was launched at the seminar 'Building Policies for Personal Data Protection' organised by the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on June 5.
DataTrust is the first digital platform in Vietnam to administer privacy rights in the fields of cybersecurity and safeguarding data.
It was developed as a way of providing comprehensive solutions for all organisations and businesses and helps them automate and simplify processes for demonstrating compliance with regulations on personal data protection.
It makes compliance verification processes under current regulations easier to implement, saving time and costs for businesses.
The DataTrust platform provides comprehensive tools to enforce the full rights of data subjects, ensuring maximum compliance for businesses, such as conducting current status reports, compliance reports, administrative procedure reports and implementing the 11 rights of data subjects.
Additionally, DataTrust's proactive compliance monitoring system also helps businesses self-identify compliance issues during the implementation.
DataTrust helps businesses to comply with and provide compliance easily and quickly, something that most businesses were struggling with previously.
Along with increasing cybersecurity threats, businesses also face the risk of data breaches.
In Vietnam, incidents related to data leaks are also posing many risks and challenges, becoming a concern for many organisations and businesses in complying with current regulations.
The Government Decree 13/2023/ND-CP on personal data protection, which came into effect in July 2023, stipulates that organisations and businesses must strictly comply with both management and technical requirements for personal data protection./.