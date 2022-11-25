Making news
First lot of Tan Lac red-flesh grapefruit exported to UK
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Cong Su said that this is a result of the joint effort of the provincial agricultural sector, cooperatives and locals in Tan Lac district.
The export of this fruit will be a great encouragement for local farms to strive for more export shipments of other agricultural products, he added.
Nguyen Huy Nhuan, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated that in addition to the expansion of cultivation areas, locals’ application of science and technology in the production has increased and they are well aware of the role of organic fertilisers.
Besides red-flesh grapefruit, Tan Lac is also shipping its sugarcane abroad. This year, the district has been granted six planting area codes for grapefruit to be exported to the European Union.
Currently, the district is growing citrus, including orange and grapefruit, on 1,523 hectares, of which 1,420 hectares are for business with an estimated output of 22,200 tonnes./.