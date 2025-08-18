First KOL summit signals Vietnam’s push for responsible digital influence

Maj. Gen Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, speaks at the event. (Photo: Phao Luat Viet Nam)

The first-ever KOL Summit 2025, themed “KOLs in the era of national rise”, opened in Hanoi on August 18, connecting over 300 key opinion leaders (KOLs) with policymakers, businesses and digital platforms to foster positive values, innovation and sustainable development in Vietnam’s digital era.

In his keynote address, Maj. Gen Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, said in the digital era, KOLs have emerged as a special force shaping public awareness, driving innovation, and promoting Vietnam’s identity and values to the world.

He portrayed KOLs as more than trendsetters, calling them “digital ambassadors” integral to national development and following the “four pillars” (four resolutions issued by the Politburo) driving Vietnam into the new era.

As the country undergoes a critical transformation, the KOLs are a source of momentum accompanying the Party, the State, and the people in building a sustainable digital economy, culture, and society rich in national identity. The Party and the State always attach special importance to this community through targeted policies and a healthy environment to thrive, he affirmed.

The summit featured open forums where KOLs shared their paths to becoming “influencers”, and engaged directly with Government leaders, businesses, and digital platforms to discuss responsible influence and solutions for a safer digital Vietnam.

Illustrative image (Photo: haiquanonline.com.vn)

Panel discussions covered pressing issues, including KOLs and positive communications, cybersecurity, their responsibility to spread cultural values and knowledge, and international cooperation in the digital age.

A major highlight was the launch of the “Digital Trust Alliance”, a coalition uniting respected KOLs, key opinion consumers (KOCs), businesses, media outlets, and platforms to spread positive values, foster trust, and set standards for transparency, professionalism, and accountability in online activities.

The summit also unveiled the “Trusted Influencer Programme”, designed to encourage “responsible influence” through communication campaigns, a code of conduct for KOLs, and a certification system for transparency, trust, and accountability. It is expected to help regulators, enterprises, and brands choose trustworthy partners, while protecting consumers from misleading content and disguised advertising./.