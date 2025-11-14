First kidney transplants from brain-dead donor performed in Mekong Delta

A kidney transplant operation using the organ from a brain-dead donor is carried out at the Can Tho Central General Hospital (Photo published by VNA)

Two kidney transplants using organs from a brain-dead donor have been carried out at the Can Tho Central General Hospital for patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease, the first such cases performed in the Mekong Delta.



The two kidneys were among five organs, including the heart, liver, kidneys and corneas, donated by a man from Can Tho city who passed away following a traffic accident.



On November 13, the hospital, in collaboration with the Vietnam National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation, the Cho Ray Hospital, the 108 Military Central Hospital and the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, participated in the retrieval and transport of the donated organs.



The heart and part of the liver were urgently transported to Hanoi for transplantation at 108 Military Central Hospital; the remaining portion of the liver was delivered to the National Children’s Hospital for transplant into a paediatric patient. One cornea was sent to the Cho Ray Hospital, while the two kidneys were retained for transplants at the Can Tho Central General Hospital.



A moment of silence held in honour of the organ donor. (Photo published by VNA)

All five transplant recipients are currently in stable condition, with the cornea being in the preparatory stage for transplantation.



Dr Pham Thanh Phong, Deputy Director of the Can Tho Central General Hospital, expressed profound gratitude to the donor’s family for their act, which has given new hope of life to patients. He noted that such noble deeds provide strong motivation for medical staff to continue their life-saving mission./.