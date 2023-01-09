First international school in northwest region launched





As the first international school in the Northwest, the CIS – Lao Cai will importantly contribute to improving the quality of education and training in the locality and the northwest region in general, creating a foundation for promoting cooperation between Lao Cai and the Canadian Embassy in various fields,

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong said at the school's opening ceremony.



Covering an area of 100,000 sq.m, the construction of CIS – Lao Cai started in October 2021 with a total investment of 500 billion VND (21.3 million USD).



In the first phase of the project, the primary and high school campus, an art centre, a creative science centre, a multi-purpose sports facility and an outdoor football field. All these facilities will be put into operation from the second semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.



CIS - Lao Cai has been authorised by the Ministry of Education of Alberta to teach the Canadian locality’s official general education curriculum. It is the 18th school of Alberta province of Canada in the world.



Addressing the event, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil expressed his pleasure as the school uses the curriculum of Alberta as its educational programme, affirming that his country is a partner of Vietnam especially in meeting the demand for education reform.



Alberta is currently the province with the highest quality of education in Canada. According to the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the scores of students in Alberta in science, math and literary are in the top 10 in the world./.