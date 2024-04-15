Making news
First HCM City International Film Festival closes, winners named
Winners of the Best First or Second Film Category were “City of Wind” of France and “Night Courier” of Saudi Arabia.
Sweden’s “Leila” received the ‘Best Short Film’ award, while the two films voted by the jury were “Last Shadow at First Light” co-produced by Singapore, Japan and Slovenia, and Alien0089 which Chile and Argentina cooperated in production.
In the non-official competition category, the film Song Lang received the ‘Excellent Film about Ho Chi Minh City’ award.
In addition, the organising board also presented a number of individual awards namely Best Director, Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Design, Effects, and Soundtrack.
The HIFF 2024 attracted more than 300 works and projects in all genres from 29 countries and territories./.