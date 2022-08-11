Making news
First Hanoi outskirt resort awarded five stars
The resort, about 45km from Hanoi downtown, has become the first in the suburbs to meet five-star standards.
According to Nguyen Khanh Hoa, General Director of Vinh Quang Group, which runs the resort, the 108-room resort is developed in a multifunctional model to serve three generations of families, which is new in Hanoi and the whole country.
So far this year, the tourism sector has recovered strongly. In the first six months of this year, it served 413,400 foreign tourists. Meanwhile, domestic visitors also reached about 60.9 million, 1.9 times that in the same period last year and 1.3 times the figure recorded in the same time in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out.
Total revenue from tourism activities was estimated at 265 trillion VND, according to the VNAT.
Currently, Vietnam has about 40,000 hotels, including about 200 five-star facilities./.