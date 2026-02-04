Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the Government’s regular meeting for January 2026 held online with localities on February 4. Photo: VNA

Opening the meeting, held online with local authorities nationwide, the PM noted that the global landscape at the start of 2026 remains fast-changing, complex and difficult to forecast. Domestically, he highlighted the successful 14th National Party Congress, which outlined key orientations, strategic goals and breakthrough tasks for the country’s next development stage. The accompanying action plan, he said, has generated renewed public confidence and optimism as Vietnam enters a new era of national development.

The Government leader reported that Vietnam’s socio-economic performance in January maintained a positive trend, delivering notable results across multiple sectors. Macroeconomic fundamentals remained stable, inflation was kept in check, growth drivers sustained, and major economic balances secured. Cultural and social affairs continued to receive attention, living standards improved, and authorities made early preparations to ensure all citizens could enjoy the Lunar New Year. Political and social stability was upheld while national defence, security and foreign relations further strengthened.

Pointing out certain shortcomings and challenges, PM Chinh urged participants to conduct a comprehensive assessment of socio-economic performance in January and determine priority tasks for the coming months.

He stressed the importance of striving for double-digit economic growth from the beginning of the year to build momentum for sustaining such expansion from 2026 onwards, contributing to the realisation of Vietnam’s two centennial development goals and translating the 14th Party Congress's Resolution into concrete results. He also requested a thorough review of the Government’s action plan to facilitate the immediate and effective implementation of the Resolution.

The PM called for continued efforts to ensure a safe, joyful and inclusive Lunar New Year for all citizens, alongside stronger measures to safeguard social welfare, public order and national security.

He instructed ministries, sectors and localities to develop flexible policy plans to respond promptly to external economic shocks, thereby maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and preserving major economic balances. Accelerating public investment disbursement and fast-tracking key national infrastructure projects from the early days of 2026 were also highlighted as an urgent task.

During the session, the Government reviewed January’s socio-economic results, progress in allocating and disbursing public investment capital, and the implementation of the three national target programmes. Participants also assessed the Government’s and Prime Minister’s performance, the implementation of assigned tasks last month, and key priorities for February and the period ahead./.