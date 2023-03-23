Making news
First episode of Vietnam-Cuba defence relations documentary completed
The episode, namely ‘Two hearts beat as one’, was handed over to the Cuban side and screened at a ceremony in Havana on March 20.
Speaking at the event, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera and Chief of the Political Directorate of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Lieutenant General Victor Rojo Ramos highly appreciated the quality of the production. The episode was produced creatively, honestly reflected the history, and has profound content and educational significance for the two people and armies of Cuba and Vietnam, they said.
The leaders of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) emphasised the special political meaning of the documentary and hoped that the remaining episodes will soon be completed.
Former Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, the adviser of the film, said only when the spirit and achievements of the past are promoted at the present that cooperation to maintain historical memories truly makes sense.
Vietnam and Cuba have been standing side by side in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in offering mutual support and sharing experience in national construction and protection, he affirmed.
In Vietnam, the episode, which received the National External Information Service Awards, was broadcast on the Vietnam Television and National Defence TV channels. The second and third episodes are being produced in Cuba.
The documentary series is one of the five products constituting a historical record on the defence relations between the two nations./.