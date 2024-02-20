First container of Ha Giang pickled daikon in 2024 exported to Japan. Photo: VNA



The first container of pickled daikon in 2024 from the northern province of Ha Giang was exported to Japan on February 19 within the cooperation in the value chain linkage between Ha Giang and the Vietnam Misaki Co., Ltd.

Secretary of the Xin Man district Party Committee Hoang Nhi Son said that the locality has focused on developing typical agricultural products along the value chain of high-quality goods in order to help ethnic people there tap their agricultural economic potential while increasing incomes for the locals and bringing the province’s agricultural product brand to the world.

Hoang Thi Lap, director of the Vietnam Misaki Co., Ltd. revealed that in 2024, the company will continue to develop and expand raw material areas, invest in more modern machinery and equipment, and expand the production to meet the increasing quantity and quality requirements.

The company has provided farmers with high-quality seeds and fertiliser.

Under the cooperative programme, exports include pickled onion, daikon, ginger, and bamboo shoot. The Japanese side has also completed the preliminary processing facilities for daikon with a production scale of 1,000 tonnes per year./.