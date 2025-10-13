First Congress of Government Party Organisation for 2025-2030 term opens

The Presidium of the first Congress of the Government Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

The first Congress of the Government Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 tenure officially opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on October 13 morning, with the participation of 453 delegates representing over 209,000 Party members from 2,211 subordinate Party organisations.

The congress also saw the attendance of Party General Secretary To Lam; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong; former Politburo member, former State President Truong Tan Sang; Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Politburo member, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; Politburo member, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former Politburo members, former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Politburo member, standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; former standing member of the Politburo, former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Pham The Duyet; former Politburo member, former standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; as well as leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front; members of the Political Bureau, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the Party Central Committee; Deputy Prime Ministers, Deputy Secretaries of the Government Party Committee, and leaders of minitries and agencies, among others.

* A difficult term, but with great successes

The congress, the first of the newly-organised Government Party Organisation, aims to summarise and evaluate the results of the 2020-2025 tenure, review the leadership and direction of the Government Party Committee in the past tenure, define the directions, objectives, tasks, and solutions for the 2025-2030 term, and contribute ideas to the draft documents to be presented at the 14th National Party Congress.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee, PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers the opening speech at the congress. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening speech, Politburo member, Secretary of the Government Party Committee, PM Pham Minh Chinh paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and predecessors who exerted tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the cause of national defence and building a stronger government through different periods.

In particular, on behalf of the Party and Government, the PM expressed his deep gratitude to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who during this term always provided close direction and leadership, support, sympathy and shared with the Government the difficulties and challenges that had to be overcome to successfully complete the assigned tasks. He underlined that the congress is a particularly important political event for the Government Party Organisation, marking a historic milestone in the journey to build a transparent, creative, action-oriented, and people-centered government that meets the political requirements of the "revolution of organisational restructuring," ensuring comprehensive, direct, and absolute leadership by the Party over the Government Party Committee and the Government, the highest state administrative agency.

​PM Chinh stated that the Government Party Committee is the core political leadership body for activities of the Government, ministries and agencies, and particularly in managing the Government's administration, ensuring timely and effective execution of the Party and State’s policies, contributing to the success of the Government’s objectives in various fields. Looking back at the 2020-2025 term, the PM highlighted that amid a rapidly changing and complex international and regional environment, with many unprecedented challenges, under the Party Central Committee’s leadership, with the regular and direct guidance of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, headed by late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and now General Secretary To Lam, the Party Civil Affairs Boards of the Government and ministries, now the Government Party Committee, have promoted the spirit of solidarity, discipline, responsibility, proactiveness, flexibility, creativity, with the spirit of "dare to think, dare to do, dare to take responsibility for the common interest", focusing on leading and directing the implementation of three strategic breakthroughs, six key tasks, 12 main groups of solutions according to the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and focusing on building and rectifying a clean and strong Party, improving the leadership capacity and fighting strength of Party organisations and Party members.

During the term, the Government agencies took decisive actions in overcoming new challenges, notably the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and ensuring social welfare.

Particularly, during the final two years of the term, the agencies focused on guiding and advising on the implementation of the Party and State's historic decisions on restructuring and streamlining the administrative apparatus, building a new two-tier local administration model, and adopting resolutions of the Politburo that created breakthroughs in developing key sectors and areas in the new era.

Thanks to the determined efforts of the entire political system, the business community, and the people nationwide under the Party's leadership and with the support of international friends, Vietnam has achieved significant, comprehensive, and outstanding accomplishments across all sectors. With results showing continuous improvements year after year and this term surpassing the previous one in most areas, Vietnam has created momentum for reform and innovation, establishing a rapid and sustainable development force. This has fostered a dynamic spirit throughout society and strengthened the people's trust in the Communist Party of Vietnam, he underlined.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Party General Secretary To Lam to the first Congress of the Government Party Organisation. (Photo: VNA)

Basing on the congress's reports and documents, PM Chinh urged delegates to focus on discussing, and evaluating the achievements, limitations, weaknesses, and their causes. It is important to analyse the current situation, identifying any new emerging factors and the objective and subjective causes behind them, he said.

The successes achieved can be attributed to the comprehensive leadership and guidance of the Party Central Committee, with frequent and direct guidance of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the General Secretary, as well as the close and effective coordination between agencies within the political system, along with the lessons learned from experience, he stated.



* Breakthroughs for the new era



According to PM Chinh, when Vietnam enters the 2025–2030 tenure, the world is expected to remain complicated and unpredictable, with numerous risks and challenges that may outweigh opportunities and advantages. The 14th National Party Congress has been identified by the Party Central Committee as the beginning of a new era - the era of the nation’s rise with development, prosperity, civilisation, happiness, and steady advancement towards socialism.

The PM cited the words of Party General Secretary To Lam, who stressed that Vietnam now stands at a historic moment — facing both a historic opportunity for rapid and sustainable development and an urgent need for revolutionary and scientific breakthroughs to remove existing bottlenecks across all aspects of social life.

In this spirit, the Government Party Organisation has adopted the action motto of “Solidarity, Discipline – Democracy, Innovation – Breakthrough and Development – Close to the People, For the People.” Specifically, “Solidarity and Discipline” serve as the foundation; “Democracy and Innovation” as the principle and method; “Breakthrough and Development” as the goal and requirement; and “Close to the People, for the People” as the guiding ideology — reflecting the belief that the people are the roots and the source of strength for all the Government’s activities in the new era. This is carried out under the spirit that “With the Party's leadership, the Government's unity, the National Assembly's consensus, the people’s support, the Fatherland’s expectation, and international friends’ assistance, we shall only discuss how to act, never how to retreat,” he stressed.

PM Chinh urged the Congress to conduct in-depth analysis and forecasting of the domestic and international situation, while contributing ideas on directions, key tasks, and groundbreaking solutions for the next term.

A big question, he said, is how to build a clean, strong, united, and exemplary Government Party Organisation, one that leads in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while mobilising all national resources to accelerate breakthroughs and national development in the new context.

Regarding Party building, he underlined the need to thoroughly adhere to the five principles of Party building and the five leadership methods, especially the principle of democratic centralism. Personnel work, described as the “key of all keys,” must focus on selecting officials with virtue, capability, and dedication to drive fast and sustainable growth. He also called for stronger discipline, effective corruption prevention, and efforts to combat wastefulness and negative phenomena. In terms of major political tasks, the PM said Vietnam needs groundbreaking solutions to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure major economic balances, while striving for an average GDP growth rate of 10% per year in the coming years. The leader emphasised the importance of institutional reform to unlock production capacity, efficiently mobilise and use all resources, renew traditional growth drivers, and vigorously promote new ones such as green economy, digital economy, creative economy, and circular economy.

In the fields of national defence, security, and foreign affairs, he called for special mechanisms and policies to safeguard independence, sovereignty, and national security while fostering a peaceful and cooperative environment for development. The country must pursue harmonious development across the economy, culture, society, and environment, ensuring social progress, justice, and welfare, and that “no one is left behind,” he noted.

The PM also urged delegates to continue their frank, responsible, and intellectual discussions to contribute to the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly the 17 new points compared to the documents introduced at the 12th meeting of the Party Central Committee and the Action Programme for implementing the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, thereby contributing to national stability, development, and the improvement of people’s living standards.

He affirmed that during the 2025–2030 tenure, the Government Party Organisation is determined to be among the leading and exemplary Party organisations in successfully realising the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Earlier the same day, at the National Convention Centre, leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, together with delegates to the congress, visited several exhibitions held in celebration of the event. These include a photo exhibition highlighting the achievements of the 2021–2025 tenure of Party committees under the Government Party Committee, as well as exhibitions showcasing achievements in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and socio-economic and cultural development./.