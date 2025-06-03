First batch of this year's crop lychee reaches Paris

Hai Duong lychees are sold at a supermarket in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

More than two tonnes of fresh Vietnamese lychees arrived at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on June 2, marking the first shipment of this year's crop to France.

Vu Anh Son, Counselor of the Vietnam Trade Office in France, said this year's batches of outstanding-quality lychees, meeting strict technical standards, from Thanh Ha district in the northern province of Hai Duong arrived in Paris and appeared on shelves of a supermarket in Paris after only five hours of import.

This fast delivery not only shows careful preparation in logistics but also relfects the tireless efforts of businesses and management agencies in imporving the export process, he said.

A consumer try Vietnamese lychees at a supermarket in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Nam, a representative of the Vietnamese-French Market supermaket - a direct importer of lychees from Vietnam, said last year, his company imported Vietnamese lychees to France for the first time. Due to lack of experience, they made mistakes, resulting in improper quality, size of the lychees, preservation, transportation and packaging. So, they faced risks during the transportation and business process, which badly affected the company’s business, in terms of finance and reputation.

Nam said that all the problems were fixed this year.

As soon as Vietnamese lychees are available in the supermaket, the fruit receive positive feedback from local shoppers./.