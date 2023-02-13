First batch of ‘Dien’ pomelos exported to UK

Dien pomelo and Red pomelo on the shelves of Longdan supermarket (Photo: VNA)

First ‘Dien’ pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh have been available on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK, receiving the welcome of the Vietnamese community in the country and local consumers.



The first batch of 11 tonnes of Dien pomelo from the Yen Thuy district was transported to the UK on February 9 by Longdan, the largest importer of Vietnamese products in this country.



Earlier this month, Longdan also imported more than 5 tonnes of red-flesh pomelo from the province’s Tan Lac district.



In 2022, Longdan boosted the import of Vietnamese fresh fruits such as green pomelo, Hung Yen longan, Bac Giang lychee. This year, this group will continue to import Vietnamese specialties to the UK. Cao Phong orange, also from Hoa Binh, will be available in this market from the first quarter of 2023.



Longdan has a dozen of supermarkets specialising in Asian products, of which Vietnamese goods account for about 30%./.