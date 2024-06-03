Making news
First Al movie on domestic violence prevention, control to debut
Director Pham Vinh Khuong said he is making a short film using artificial intelligence (AI) on the topic of domestic violence, aiming to contribute to educating the community, especially young people, and calling for their efforts to prevent and combat this problem.
Khuong said that the film, entitled “Cham” (touch), will be released on the occasion of the Vietnamese Family Day (June 28).
It tells the story of a young family facing conflicts and violence, warning of the danger of domestic violence, advising victims to seek help from the community and social organisations.
Particularly, the film upholds the role of education and popularises domestic violence prevention and control regulations, encouraging all in the community to speak up when detecting domestic violence.
Khuong said that the film goes beyond just reflecting the current situation of domestic violence to provide practical solutions to the problem. The characters in the film will be multi-dimensional, from those who endured violence to those who overcame difficulties and resumed normal life, he added.
The combination of art and AI technology in the project is expected to bring a new approach and deeper experiences to audience through special effects scenes.
Along with the short film, the project also includes many community activities such as conferences and seminars as well as communications campaigns to call for the engagement of the community in domestic violence prevention and control.
The film is scheduled to be screened in late July.