First 30 Vietnamese nurses graduate from Austria’s training programme

Thirty out of 150 Vietnamese students currently studying at the IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems pose for a group photo with the university's representatives. Photo: VNA

The IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems in Austria, on February 24, held a graduation ceremony for 30 Vietnamese students, the first cohort of a high-quality nursing training programme.

The graduates are among 150 Vietnamese trainees participating in a fully funded scholarship project, the first key initiative of the state of Lower Austria and Austria as a whole to address the country’s growing demand for healthcare workers amid an ageing population.

The ceremony saw Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang, Lower Austria’s Minister for Education and Social Affairs Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, Krems Mayor Peter Molnar, Chairman of the IMC Krems University Council Heinz Boyer, and Director of the university’s International Nursing Training Centre Markus Golla in attendance.

Addressing the event, Minister Teschl-Hofmeister and Director Golla described the programme as one of Europe’s most advanced and comprehensive nursing training and recruitment models, aimed at producing highly skilled nurses proficient in German and well integrated into local culture.

The Vietnamese trainees are praised for their diligence, professionalism and adaptability, and expected to contribute to the healthcare workforce in Lower Austria, where around 4,000 nurses are currently employed.

Ambassador Hoang commended both the students and faculty for their efforts, describing the graduation as an important milestone that opens new opportunities for skilled labour cooperation and vocational training between Vietnam and Lower Austria in particular and Austria in general, especially in sectors where Vietnam has strength and Austria has demand, including healthcare, hospitality, information technology, engineering, construction and agriculture.

According to the diplomat the event marks a concrete step towards the successful realisation of the Vietnam-Austria cooperation forum on skilled labour and vocational training, held in Krems, in last December.

The project is a joint initiative between IMC Krems and Hanoi University. Participants complete German training to the B2 level in Vietnam before undertaking one year of specialised nursing training in Austria, along with practical placements at local medical facilities. Upon graduation, all trainees are guaranteed employment at hospitals and healthcare institutions in Lower Austria with salaries equivalent to local workers./.