Fireworks to light up sky over Hanoi on New Year celebration

To mark the arrival of the New Year, a music festival will take place on the evening of December 31 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and August Revolution Square.



Firework displays will be held at five locations, including Hoan Kiem, Ha Dong, and Nam Tu Liem districts, as well as Son Tay township and Dong Anh district. The dazzling shows will light up the sky from midnight to 12:15am on January 1, 2025.



For the Lunar New Year, a grand firework show will be organised at 30 venues citywide to ring in Tet. The displays will begin at exactly midnight on January 29, 2025, marking the first day of the Lunar New Year.



In addition to the fireworks, the city has planned an array of cultural and artistic events. Highlights include the Light Concert – Welcome New Year 2025 in Tay Ho district, scheduled for 8:00 pm on January 18, 2025, and the programme Brilliant Thang Long 2025, set to take place in front of My Dinh National Stadium and the F1 racetrack area from 9:00pm to 11:59pm on January 28, 2025./.