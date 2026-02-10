Fireworks, festive events usher in Year of the Horse across Vietnam

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

As the Year of the Horse draws near, bringing high hopes for the nation’s journey into a new era of strong development, localities nationwide are gearing up for New Year’s Eve fireworks displays, serving residents and visitors alike while sending wishes for prosperity and success.



In Hanoi, fireworks will be launched at 34 locations across all wards and communes from 12:00 am to 12:15 am on February 17, featuring tens of thousands of high- and low-altitude fireworks along with dazzling lighting effects.



Local residents and visitors can enjoy spectacular fireworks displays at locations like the Hanoi Post Office in Hoan Kiem ward; Coconut island in Thong Nhat park, Hai Ba Trung ward; the F1 racetrack area in Tu Liem ward; Lac Long Quan flower garden in Tay Ho ward; Van Quan lake in Ha Dong ward; and the Son Tay Ancient Citadel in Son Tay ward.



Beyond the dazzling fireworks lighting up the sky over Hanoi – the City for Peace and a Creative City – locals and tourists can enjoy a vibrant cultural, tourism, and entertainment atmosphere that captures the distinctive spirit of “Tet in Hanoi.”



Many major cities, including Hai Phong, Hue, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho, are also hosting fireworks displays at central locations, combined with art performances and festivals.



The northern city of Hai Phong has arranged 12 fireworks sites, while the central city of Hue, renowned for its rich heritage, will stage fireworks displays at the Ky Dai–Ngo Mon area with 1,000 high-altitude fireworks.



The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold fireworks displays at six locations. Relevant authorities have proactively prepared plans to ensure the events are conducted in a coordinated and well-organised manner, meeting public demand for cultural enjoyment while promoting the image of Da Nang as a dynamic and attractive coastal city to residents and visitors alike.



Ho Chi Minh City is welcoming the Year of the Horse with fireworks displays at 17 locations, including four featuring both high- and low-altitude fireworks and 13 low-altitude sites. The occasion is also marked by a wide range of activities for the public, such as the Tao Dan spring flower festival, flower and book streets in the central area, along with upgrades to public spaces to create more community gathering venues.



The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will stage fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve at locations along the Hau River and in the city’s centre.



At major tourist destinations, New Year’s Eve fireworks have become a key attraction for visitors. Gia Lai – the host of the National Tourism Year 2026 – is staging a large-scale series of events to celebrate the Party and the Lunar New Year.



Meanwhile, Quang Ninh – a major tourism hub in northern Vietnam – firework displays will be held in all 54 communes, wards and special zones on New Year’s Eve. A major highlight is a flower boulevard and light display scheduled from February 14 to March 3 in Ha Long ward, which is expected to attract large numbers of tourists.



On New Year’s Eve, Lung Cu commune in Tuyen Quang province will, for the first time, host a low-altitude fireworks display at the northern Lung Cu flagpole, marking the start of a lineup of distinctive cultural and festive activities in the early days of spring.



In many other localities such as Lam Dong , An Giang, Bac Ninh, Dien Bien, Ninh Binh, Tay Ninh and Ca Mau, fireworks lighting up the New Year’s Eve sky help enrich spiritual life, strengthen public confidence and inspire aspirations for development in the year ahead./.