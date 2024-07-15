Making news
Finnish team triumphs at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival
It is the second time that the Finnish team has won the title. It took the title in 2019 before the festival was suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finland’s show on July 13 was hugely impressive, flooded with colourful lights from from 10,000 fireworks accompanied by heart-beat music for a 20-minute performance.
The European team also took an award of 20,000 USD for the championship from the festival’s organising committee.
China’s Liuyang Jingduan New-art Display – a newcomer at the festival – started the final with their Dazzling Da Nang show, with a slow melody in style of the Chinese traditional music rhythm.
The Chinese team took the runner-up prize of 10,000 USD for their debut at the largest fireworks festival in Vietnam.
The two final teams both won their places in the grand finale, during a fourth night of performances on June 30.
Italy’s Martarello Group was awarded the most favourite team by audience, while the innovation prize was given to France’s Arteventia team.
DIFF 2024 drew teams from France, the US, Italy, Germany, Poland, China, Finland and Vietnam performing from June 8-29.
Da Nang is the only place in Vietnam to have hosted a fireworks festival since 2008.
Canada’s Davis Whysall took the top prize in 2008, while Italy’s Martarello won the title twice, in 2017 and 2018 after another Italian team, Parente Fireworks, took wins in 2011 and 2012./.