Film with nine-dash line scenes required to be removed from Netflix, FPT Play platforms

In a dispatch dated July 9, the watchdog said that it has reviewed all 39 episodes of the series and found that the image of the nine-dash line appears on the maps in episodes 18, 19, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 38.



Though FPT had blurred the images of the maps, the department said the film is not suitable for screening in Vietnam as it contains inappropriate content, infringing upon national sovereignty.



The department therefore requested Netflix Vietnam and FPT to remove the film within 24 hours starting from 0:00 on July 10, and then send a report to the Department before July 12./.