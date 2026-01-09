Film screening programme to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress

Film Vi tuyen 17 ngay va dem (17th Parallel: Days and nights) will be screened for free to mark the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo published by VNA)

A special film screening programme featuring outstanding revolutionary works will take place from January 14-17 at Ngoc Khanh Cinema in Hanoi to mark the 14th National Party Congress, according to the Vietnam Film Institute under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The programme is designed to connect audiences across generations. It will open on the morning of January 14 with the classic Den hen lai len (When the date comes again, 1974), a Golden Lotus Award winner at the third Vietnam Film Festival. The evening of January 15 will feature Sao thang Tam (The August star, 1976), which also received the Golden Lotus Award at the fourth Vietnam Film Festival.

On the evening of January 16, audiences will be able to watch Vi tuyen 17 ngay va dem (17th Parallel: Days and nights, 1972), a film honoured by the Soviet Peace Committee and awarded Best Actress at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Two screenings are scheduled for January 17. A morning session will showcase a selection of classic animated films for viewers of all ages, while the programme will conclude in the evening with Dia dao – Mat troi trong bong toi (The Tunnel: Sun in the dark, 2025), which won the Silver Lotus Award at the 24th Vietnam Film Festival.

A representative of the Vietnam Film Institute said the programme seeks to vividly and authentically recreate the arduous yet heroic journey of the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national liberation, reunification and the defence of the Fatherland.

All screenings are open to the public, with free admission tickets available for each session./.