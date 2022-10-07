Film director Tran Van Thuy wins Grand Prize of Bui Xuan Phai Awards

Film director Tran Van Thuy won the Grand Prize of the 15th Bui Xuan Phai – For Love of Hanoi Awards during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Hanoi on October 6.





The annual awards, initiated by the VNA’s "The thao va Van hoa" (Sports and Culture) newspaper and the family of the late painter Bui Xuan Phai in 2008, aim to honour authors, works, ideas and jobs with high scientific and artistic values inspired by the love for Hanoi. Painter Bui Xuan Phai is a founder of modern art in Vietnam and is famous for his paintings of old Hanoi.



The Grand Prize honours Director Tran Van Thuy for his films about Hanoi such as Hanoi In Whose Eyes, and The Story of Kindness.



The Work Prize was granted to the book ‘Tranh dan gian Kim Hoang’ (Kim Hoang folk painting) by Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai.



The Job Prize went to a project on preserving a nearly 1,000-m2 villa located at 49 Tran Hung Dao Street, conducted by the Board for Management of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarters with technical support of experts from the French region Ile-de-France.



The Idea Prize was awarded to a research project to turn the mudflats of the Red River into a cultural and tourist park by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district.



In the framework of the 15th Bui Xuan Phai Awards, the The Thao va Van Hoa newspaper also presented prizes for winners of a phot and video clip contest on Hanoi./.