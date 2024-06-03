Film about President Ho Chi Minh’s childhood to be screened nationwide

The journey of Uncle Ho's family migrating to Hue on the big screen. Photo: DPCC

The work, produced by the Giai Phong Film JSC, has received the distribution licence from the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.Films produced under the State's order are often screened at film weeks or events serving political purposes. To help it reach more audiences, the Giai Phong Film JSC proposed the ministry permit the screening of this new film at cinemas across the country, a company representative said.“Vang trang tho au” was made on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2024) and 113 years since he left the country to seek a way for national salvation (June 5, 1911).It covers the period from 1895 to 1901, when he (with his childhood name Nguyen Sinh Cung), his father Nguyen Sinh Sac, mother Hoang Thi Loan, and elder brother Nguyen Sinh Khiem moved to Hue, the then capital of Vietnam, for the first time./.