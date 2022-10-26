Making news
Fifth working day in fourth session of National Assembly
In the morning, Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung presented a proposal on the draft e-transaction law (revised), followed by an evaluation report delivered by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy.
Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung read a report on adjustments to the draft Inspection Law (revised). The NA then discussed contentious issues in the draft.
In the afternoon, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien presented the draft law on protection of consumers’ rights. The Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment delivered a report evaluating the draft law.
The NA then listened to a report on adjustments made to the draft law on oil and gas (revised), and debated issues of difference in the draft.
On October 26, the NA is scheduled to discuss in groups draft resolutions on the pilot auction of car registration numbers, and pilot specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
The afternoon meeting, to be broadcast live on the NA’s television channel, will focus on the draft law on civil defence, adjustments to the draft law on domestic violence prevention and fight./.