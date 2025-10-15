Fifth Regional Conference of Organisation of World Heritage Cities - Asia and Pacific opens in Hue

An ao dai performance at the conference (Photo: VNA)

The fifth Regional Conference of the Organisation of World Heritage Cities - Asia and the Pacific (OWHC-AP) opened in Hue on October 14.

The event is hosted and sponsored by the Hue municipal People’s Committee, with the OWHC-AP Regional Secretariat based in Gyeongju city, the Republic of Korea, serving as a co-organiser.

More than 100 delegates from seven countries, including the Republic of Korea, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam are attending the event, including nearly 30 mayors, city representatives, and leading heritage experts from across the region.

With the theme “Quality of life and the sustainable development of world heritage cities,” the conference focuses on policies and best practices in urban management, aiming to enhance the quality of life in cities rich in cultural heritage. A special session will also introduce the New Urban Project led by the OWHC General Secretariat, which promotes smart, sustainable, and community-oriented urban models.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Thanh Binh, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hue municipal People’s Committee, emphasised that the conference serves as a platform for leaders of cities, experts, and heritage advocates to exchange ideas and inspire new initiatives to preserve cultural heritage amid modernisation. It also strengthens friendship and cooperation among World Heritage cities in the region and beyond.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh delivers the opening remarks. (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam’s first world heritage city, Hue treasures its past, viewing heritage as both the foundation of its identity and a driver of sustainable growth. Over the years, Hue has pursued the vision of becoming a “heritage, cultural, ecological, and landscape city” - a place where tradition and modern life coexist harmoniously. Hosting the OWHC-AP conference reaffirms Hue’s strong commitment to the global mission of heritage preservation and improving urban livability.

The three-day conference features key activities including the opening ceremony, awards presentation for the World Heritage Quiz and Creative Content Competition, cultural exchanges showcasing traditional Vietnamese and Korean costumes, Hue royal art performances, and thematic workshops. Discussions of mayors and experts will address sustainable conservation, digital applications, and community engagement, as well as the announcement of the next host city.

Established in 1993 and headquartered in Quebec city, Canada, the OWHC brings together more than 200 member cities whose sites are recognised by UNESCO. The Asia-Pacific regional conference, held biennially, provides a platform for sharing experiences and strengthening collaboration in safeguarding the world’s urban heritage./.