Fidel Castro’s first Vietnam visit a symbol of unconditional support to Vietnam: Ambassador

Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago (September 12, 1973), which made him the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated zone in central Quang Tri province, was the most vivid and persuasive symbol of Cuba’s solidarity and unconditional support to Vietnam, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion, Tung said that the visit was a great encouragement to the Vietnamese people and army, and a new motivation for the world movement of solidarity with and support to Vietnam.



Right in this historical visit, Fidel affirmed that after Vietnam completes the cause of national liberation and reunification, Cuba is willing to sweat to contribute to building Vietnam 10 times more beautiful as President Ho Chi Minh had always wished.



Cuba then helped Vietnam reconstruct itself with five important socio-economic works that are still operating effectively today - a 400-bed hospital in Dong Hoi, Thang Loi Hotel in Hanoi, Moc Chau cow farm, Luong My chicken farm, and a 19-km asphalt road connecting Son Tay and Xuan Mai, which is also called “Cuba road”.



Tung highlighted that the activities to mark the special occasion in both countries underline that they do not only aim to recall historical events in the Vietnam-Cuba relations, honour the brotherhood and the priceless support that the Cuban leader and the country gave Vietnam, but also provide a chance to show gratitude to generations of leaders and people of the two countries for unceasingly working hard to reinforce and develop the special brotherhood between Vietnam and Cuba over the past more than six decades, while educating their youth on the traditional, loyal and model brotherhood and solidarity and encouraging them to write more glorious pages in the special ties.



The diplomat affirmed that the special brotherhood between Vietnam and Cuba, initiated by Ho Chi Minh City and Cuban leader Fidel Castro and reinforced by generations of leaders and people of the two sides, has become a model in the international relations as commented by Commander-in-Chief Fidel.



During the anti-American war, with the motto of “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”, Cuba always played the leading role in the world movement of solidarity with and support to Vietnam, and provided Vietnam with hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sugar and yarn, foreign currencies, and equipment for the building of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, as well as many other valuable aid.



Reviewing major milestones in the Vietnam-Cuba relations, Ambassador Tung said that the bilateral relationship is based on three major pillars of fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual support between the two Parties, States and peoples.



The diplomat affirmed that Vietnamese people always bear in their mind Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s immortal saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”, and for each Vietnamese, solidarity with Cuba is an order from the heart.



The ambassador underscored that the two countries have been intensifying their bilateral economic cooperation, trade and investment. Vietnam has invested in many projects in Cuba, especially in commodity manufacturing, sanitary equipment, construction materials, solar energy, and industrial and tourism infrastructure. Meanwhile, Cuba has sent many experts, doctors and skilled workers to Vietnam to support the country in many areas such as construction, health care, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and sports.



During a trade and investment forum held on the occasion of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Cuba in April, the two sides signed four memorandums of understanding in aviation, construction, and power and oil, while seeking partnership opportunities in many other fields.



Vietnam is currently the second largest Asian trade partner of Cuba and the biggest investor in the country. The two sides boast great potential of cooperation in economy, trade and investment, especially in the fields of agricultural production, industrial materials production, construction and consumer goods, renewable energy, biotechnology and health care, and tourism infrastructure, he held.



Ambassador Tung noted that many Vietnamese firms are exploring business opportunities in Cuba, expressing his belief that the business communities of the two countries will overcome difficulties and optimise advantages to enhance the economic, trade and investment partnership to match the sound relations between the two sides./.