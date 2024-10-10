Fi Vietnam 2024 - Vietnam's Leading F&B Ingredients Event

The opening ceremony of Vietnam's leading food and beverage ingredients event.

New Momentum in Vietnam's F&B Industry

Vietnam's food and beverage (F&B) industry is experiencing remarkable growth, expanding at an impressive rate of 10-12% annually. In 2023, the industry's revenue soared to the third position in Southeast Asia, trailing only Indonesia and the Philippines. This robust growth not only contributes to food security but also serves as a significant catalyst for economic expansion, job creation, and enhancing the nation's global standing.

The F&B processing industry has emerged as one of Vietnam's key industries, accounting for a 19.1% share of the manufacturing and processing sector. This significant share underscores both its current strength and its promising future growth.

Economic growth, population increase and rising living standards have fueled a surging demand for diverse F&B products in Vietnam. This dynamic is driving the rapid development of the food and beverage ingredients industry, stimulating the creation of innovative flavours and unique products to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Additionally, in the wake of the pandemic, consumer trends have opened up new opportunities for the industry. The demand for clean, safe, and traceable, organic and functional foods has surged, creating promising new markets for Vietnam's F&B sector. The food and beverage ingredients industry is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, solidifying Vietnam's position on the global food map.

In addition to the domestic market, free trade agreements such as the European-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) have unlocked vast opportunities for exporting Vietnam's F&B ingredients to promising international markets.

Despite its vast potential, Vietnam's F&B ingredients industry still faces numerous challenges. The quality of raw materials remains limited and inconsistent due to small-scale, fragmented production processes and outdated technologies. Climate change, droughts, and increasing salinity have significantly impacted agricultural yields and quality. The lack of linkages within the value chain is also a persistent issue, making it difficult to access markets, negotiate prices, and ensure product quality compared to foreign competitors.

To achieve sustainable growth, the Vietnamese food and beverage ingredients industry has close collaboration among businesses, government, and research institutions. Focusing on enhancing product quality, diversifying ingredient sources, adopting advanced technologies, and building resilient supply chains are pivotal factors for propelling Vietnam's F&B ingredients industry onto the global stage. Additionally, intensifying product promotion will enable Vietnamese products to conquer even the most discerning markets. Investing in research and development to create novel ingredients, flavours, and seasonings will help the industry stay ahead of consumer trends and capture the hearts of modern consumers.

Fi Vietnam - The Premier Destination for Food and Beverage Ingredient Businesses

As part of the Fi Global exhibition series held worldwide, Fi Vietnam provides a platform for industry professionals to network, exchange ideas, and discover the latest food and beverage industry trends.

Fi Vietnam 2024, Vietnam's leading ingredients event will take place from 9 - 11th October at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC, Vietnam. The event features 175 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors from 30 countries and regions, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase highlighted products, connect with potential partners, and find optimal solutions for businesses.

With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Fi Vietnam highlights the region's best offerings in ingredients, flavours, and food & beverage technologies. Featuring a diverse range of products, from traditional Vietnamese ingredients to global offerings, all under one roof.

Immerse yourself in a world of unique ideas, exclusive ingredients, and breakthrough formulas inspired by Vietnam and Asia at Bev Hub, visitors can explore the latest innovative beverage products.

Fi Vietnam provides a comprehensive platform for F&B businesses sourcing innovative ingredients, featuring three dedicated pavilions that inspire and meet diverse needs. The Beverage Ingredients (Bi) Pavilion immerses attendees in the latest beverage trends and flavours, sparking endless creativity. The Health Ingredients (Hi) Pavilion showcases innovative ingredients that prioritise overall wellness, catering to the growing demand for healthier lifestyles. The Natural Ingredients (Ni) Pavilion offers a world of natural, organic, and sustainable products, enabling businesses to develop unique and differentiated F&B offerings.

Fi Vietnam is a comprehensive event that serves as a product showcase and a platform for in-depth scientific discussions. Informa Markets, in collaboration with organisations and associations, along with renowned experts and scientists in the food and beverage industry, offer a variety of informative seminars and cross-border networking opportunities.

As part of the exhibition, Saladplate and GlobalData PLC are hosting a Business Breakfast on October 10, 2024. Let’s explore the latest trends shaping the food and beverage industry, including mental and holistic wellness, innovative plant-based alternatives, and the application of AI in product development. This is a must-attend event for anyone keen to understand the consumer behaviours of Gen Z and Millennials.

The Vietnam Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Association (VBA) will present a topic on "Introducing leading ingredients, additives that help enhance efficiency in business and production of the food and beverage industry" on 11th October 2024. This session aims to provide up-to-date information and practical solutions to help businesses improve product quality, reduce costs, and meet the growing demands of consumers.

The Vietnam Food Science and Technology Association (VAFoST) will host a conference on "Novel trends and advancements in ingredients and technologies for functional foods" on 10th October 2024. This session will provide in-depth insights into the latest scientific and technological advancements, enhancing quality and production efficiency in Vietnam's functional food industry.

Committed to fostering sustainability and creating a green event, the Better Stands award, presented by Fi Vietnam, aims to inspire exhibitors to design unique and innovative booths using recycled materials. Additionally, visitors can get creative and make their own unique Dreamcatcher from recycled materials at the Sustainability Square. This is a practical step towards reducing waste and building a greener, more sustainable future.

Furthermore, Fi Vietnam provides an ideal platform for businesses to engage in direct discussions and reach final decisions.

Whether you are a food manufacturer, distributor, or retailer, Fi Vietnam is the perfect place to source new ingredients, explore new business opportunities, and lead in this dynamic and rapidly growing market. As the only exhibition focused on food and beverage ingredients, flavours, and seasonings in Vietnam, this is a groundbreaking platform that celebrates the most outstanding values in technology, flavour, and trends in the food and beverage industry.



Mark your calendars for Fi Vietnam 2026, the premier event for the food and beverage ingredients industry. From 13-15 May 2026 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam experiences a world-class showcase of innovative ingredients, new flavours, and advanced technologies. Network with industry leaders and explore endless possibilities for business success.