Festival on OCOP products associated with tourism underway in Hanoi

A festival promoting the sale of farm produce and handicrafts, recognised by the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, in association with tourism opened in Hanoi on June 24 evening.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) – the organiser of the event, said that the festival is an opportunity for businesses to popularise their brands, products, and agricultural models associated with ecotourism to visitors and consumers in the capital city, thus contributing to improving brand value, preserving traditional craft villages, and diversifying OCOP products associated with local tourism.



The festival comprises 73 booths, including 20 of businesses from other localities across the country.

Many activities held on the sidelines of the festival such as art performances and folk games are expected to draw more visitors to the event, which will last until the end of June 26./.