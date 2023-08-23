Festival gives Vietnamese a “Taste of Australia”

The event was among activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the official visit to Vietnam by Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.



In her remarks, Minister Wong said food can bring people closer together. Vietnam owns a developed culinary culture while the development history of Australia is the confluence of many cultures and religions, so the Australian cuisine is the harmony and quintessence of various culinary traditions.



She added that the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, an event not only marking the close-knit ties between the two Governments but also reflecting the strong people-to-people links.



“Taste of Australia” was an occasion to introduce the identities of Australian cuisine to Vietnamese people and international friends, and also affirm the strong bonds between the countries over the last 50 years.



Famous Vietnamese-Australian chef and restaurateur Luke Nguyen was in charge of the menu at the festival./.