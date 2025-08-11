Festival for a Peaceful Capital spreads cultural values, spirit of self-sacrifice for nation

The People's Public Security martial arts team perform at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Festival for a Peaceful Capital is an opportunity to affirm the core, pioneering and people-serving role of Hanoi's police force as well as demonstrate the strength of solidarity.



This was the message from Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, Director of the municipal Public Security Department, while attending the festival, in Hanoi on August 10.



He said the event expressed great political and spiritual strength of Hanoian people from all walks of life in protecting security and order in the city.



The programme, featuring tens of thousands of policemen and people, aimed to spread messages of cultural values, creativity and the spirit of selflessness for the country and devotion to the people.



The Lieutenant General said that 80 years ago, together with the Vietnam People's Public Security Force, the Hanoi Public Security Department was established.



The policemen of the department at that time had the honour to protect President Ho Chi Minh, as well as protect the new revolutionary Government and the people in the capital.



From the glorious missions in the early days of the revolution, through many hardships and sacrifices, the Hanoi Public Security force has always been absolutely loyal to the Party and the Fatherland, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people and becoming the core force to protect national security, ensure social order and safety.



The force has been contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, effectively serving the cause of socio-economic development in the capital and of the whole country.



“Today, in the capital Hanoi – the heart of the whole country, we are proud to look back on the 80-year journey of building, fighting and growing of the Hanoi Public Security force with glorious achievements,” Lieutenant General Tung said.



The unit had been honoured to receive the title Hero of the People's Armed Forces three times, the Gold Star Order, the Ho Chi Minh Order and many other noble awards by the Party and State.



Lieutenant General Tung said that as the country was entering an era of national development, the municipal police was determined to take the lead in restructuring the organisation and apparatus towards being streamlined, strong, disciplined, elite and modern, meeting the requirements in the new situation.



The force would continue to synchronously deploy measures and solutions, firmly protect national security and order in the capital, proactively prevent and effectively combat all types of crimes and law violations.



A police special vehicle in the parade (Photo: VNA)

Other important duties included strengthening science and technology application, comprehensive digital transformation, improving the management effectiveness and ensuring social order and safety in all fields.



It would also maintain a peaceful life for the people of the capital, worthy of being a solid ‘steel shield’ protecting the Party, the State and the people.



In the immediate future, the municipal police would ensure absolute safety for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day September 2, the military parade at the Ba Dinh Square, the 18th Congress of the Hanoi Party Committee, towards the 14th National Party Congress, worthy of being the Capital for Peace.



With the theme '80 years of glory of the heroic Capital Police', the festival opened with mass parade of nearly 3,000 policemen representing units of the city Police and the people, 245 police’s specialised motor vehicles.



Along with that were the People's Public Security martial arts performance with high-level technique, demonstrating the comprehensive combat capability, ready to respond to all situations of the Hanoi Police forces.



The festival not only promoted the beautiful, friendly and close-to-the-people image of the capital police force but also showed off their combined strength, affirming the discipline, eliteness and modernity in the new era, worthy of a ‘sword’ protecting the Fatherland and the people’s peaceful life, with the trust and expectations the Government as well as the people./.