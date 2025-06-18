Fertiliser exports – bright spot for Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC in H1

Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC's fertiliser products has achieved “Level One” certification for bulk fertiliser in Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Fertiliser exports continue to serve as a key growth driver for the Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC) in the first half of 2025, with the export volume reaching 208,000 tonnes to generate more than 2 trillion VND (76.7 million USD) in revenue.

The value accounts for 23% of its total earnings during the period, the PVCFC reported.

The company’s fertiliser products are now available in over 20 countries, including demanding markets such as Australia and New Zealand. In the past six months, it achieved “Level One” certification for bulk fertiliser in Australia and became a supplier permitted to sell urea at the highest price in this market.

The firm also marked its 10th anniversary in Cambodia by inaugurating a representative office in Phnom Penh. It currently commands a 40% share of the urea fertiliser market in the neighbouring country.

The PVCFC noted that it has successfully capitalised on the downward trend in oil prices to optimise production costs while maintaining stable operations, supported by favourable weather conditions and steady gas supply from the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam). As a result, its total fertiliser output in the first six months has exceeded 636,000 tonnes, up 6% against both its annual target and the same period in 2024. Estimated sales have topped 841,000 tonnes, surpassing the target by 11% and rising 24% year-on-year.

Consolidated revenue is estimated at 9.59 trillion VND, 69% above the annual target and 37% higher than the same period last year. Pre-tax profit stands at over 1 trillion VND, up 21% against the target and 5% year-on-year.

The PVCFC continues to operate a nationwide distribution network, holding a 72% share of the urea market in the Mekong Delta and 35% in the Southeast and Central Highlands regions.

This year, the company aims to operate its plants safely and at full capacity, tightly control costs, and reduce energy consumption by 5% compared to 2022. It is also accelerating the development of environmentally friendly products, including polyphosphate NPK and organic and microbial fertilisers while promoting high-tech agricultural practices and expanding its export markets, with the goal of becoming the top-of-mind fertiliser brand in Vietnam. The company is pushing forward with operational restructuring, making selective investments in warehousing and port infrastructure, increasing production capacity, and laying a stepping stone for smart manufacturing.

Looking ahead to the 2026–2030 period, the PVCFC plans to stretch its reach to high value-added sectors such as industrial gas, biotechnology, and post-harvest processing. It also intends to pilot high-tech agricultural models, including the cultivation of seedless lemons and the production of food and beverages from agricultural products, forming a closed-loop post-harvest value chain from farm to export./.