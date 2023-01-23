Feng shui meaning of Cat symbol

The Cat is the fourth animal symbol in the 12-year cycle of the Vietnamese zodiac.



People born in the years of the Cat are typically composed, patient, kind-hearted, and esteemed by many others. They are also said to be optimistic and, thus, a source of inspiration for people around them.



Meanwhile, the feng shui cat or fortune cat is a favorite symbol of many people as they believe it can beckon good luck, happiness, optimistic spirit, and good health while warding off bad lucks in the daily life.



Therefore, many choose feng shui cat figurines as gifts or decorations in their homes./.