Female footballers asked to show best morale at 32nd SEA Games

As the defending champion of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), the women’s football team of Vietnam must be confident and show the best morale at the coming biggest regional sporting event, said head coach Mai Duc Chung.



Talking to the media before a training session in Osaka, Japan, on April 28, he said the team have been training in Japan for two weeks during which they have increased training in physical strength, skills, and strategies.



All players have performed well during training sessions, and none has sustained injuries, he noted, considering this as encouraging.



During their stay in Japan, the Vietnamese footballers played three friendlies against the teams from the Biwako Seikei Sport College on April 19, the Cerezo Osaka Club on April 22, and the Osaka University of Health and Sport Sciences on April 26.



Chung said the team competed against some rivals at a higher level in Japan, and they need to continue upholding their morale at the coming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.



The players will undergo the last training session at the J-Green training center in Osaka on April 29 morning before leaving for Cambodia the next day.



In the qualifying round of the 32nd SEA Games, they will face strong opponents, including the Philippines - the defending champions of AFF Cup 2022, Myanmar, which reached the semifinals of the 31st SEA Games, as well as Malaysia and Indonesia.



The female footballers of Vietnam are scheduled to play against Malaysia in the opening match on May 3./.